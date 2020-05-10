TD Securities Raises CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Price Target to $48.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WIPKF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of WIPKF stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03.

CCL Industries Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

