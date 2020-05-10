Brokerages Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.01. W&T Offshore posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.08 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.85%.

WTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Capital One Financial lowered W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital upgraded W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 18,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTI stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 3.27. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

