XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). XOMA posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover XOMA.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.33). XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.32% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOMA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. XOMA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

In related news, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 118,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,881.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 8,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $142,140.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 228,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,008,822 over the last 90 days. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of XOMA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of XOMA by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in XOMA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in XOMA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $23.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. XOMA has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.09 million, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

See Also: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.