Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGIC shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

MGIC opened at $9.26 on Friday. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $453.09 million, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,499,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 92,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 51,133 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 412,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 127,677 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 158,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

