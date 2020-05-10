-$9.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) will announce ($9.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Continental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($12.30) and the highest is ($3.58). United Continental reported earnings of $4.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 327.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Continental will report full year earnings of ($19.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($25.05) to ($6.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to $15.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Continental.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $25.42 on Friday. United Continental has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in United Continental by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in United Continental by 1,437.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in United Continental in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Continental by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in United Continental in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

