ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Given New $14.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of WJXFF stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday.

ARC Resources Company Profile

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zillow Group Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat
Zillow Group Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat
Tripadvisor Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade
Tripadvisor Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade
Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group
Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group
HOYA Earns “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group
HOYA Earns “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Aggreko Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Aggreko Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report