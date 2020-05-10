ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Given New $14.00 Price Target at TD Securities

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of WJXFF stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday.

ARC Resources Company Profile

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

