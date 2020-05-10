ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Given New $14.00 Price Target at TD Securities

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of WJXFF stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday.
ARC Resources Company Profile
Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.