Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Orion Group posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. Orion Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $166.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.45 million.

ORN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.10 price target on shares of Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $934,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Orion Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Orion Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 234,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 49,110 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORN opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

