Zacks: Brokerages Expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.08. Owens & Minor reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,713,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after buying an additional 465,099 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,493,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,216 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,134,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122,653 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,724,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 424,187 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.09. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

