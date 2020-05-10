Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GBNXF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wood & Company raised shares of Gibson Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of GBNXF opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 17.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

