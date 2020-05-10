Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20.

In other news, Director Michael N. Taglich acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 71,880 shares of company stock valued at $73,711.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 400,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 109,936 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

