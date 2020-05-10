TheStreet Lowers United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UFCS. Sidoti reduced their target price on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub lowered United Fire Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on United Fire Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Fire Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.33.

UFCS stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.11. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $663.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.08.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $271.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $38,794.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,749.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in United Fire Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,524,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,665,000 after purchasing an additional 66,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Fire Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,427,000 after purchasing an additional 38,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United Fire Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Fire Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

