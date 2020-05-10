Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. Safety Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $65.45 and a 52-week high of $103.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.92.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $181.04 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

In other news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.89 per share, with a total value of $77,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 17,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,518.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 36,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,254,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

