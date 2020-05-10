Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLW. ValuEngine lowered Clearwater Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra increased their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Clearwater Paper presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.33.

CLW stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.60 million, a PE ratio of 580.12 and a beta of 1.80. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $31.49.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth $2,305,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 303,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 68,555 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 31,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

