Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $244,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Five9 from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Five9 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five9 from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.41.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $1,395,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 122,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,404,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 34,174 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $2,487,183.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,805,822.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,784 shares of company stock valued at $12,631,238. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $104.53 on Friday. Five9 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $106.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,038.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

