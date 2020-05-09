Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,820 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.6% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $88,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,958 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,581 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

JNJ opened at $148.70 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

