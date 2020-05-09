Family Firm Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Family Firm Inc. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rowe boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,180.91 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,133.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,930.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.