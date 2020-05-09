Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $728,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 74,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 216,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,535,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 186,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,213,000 after buying an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $2,686,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.70 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.07 and its 200 day moving average is $140.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $388.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.