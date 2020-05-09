Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $69.61 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $69,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,133.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,930.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1,180.91 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

