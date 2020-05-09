Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Dakota Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,133.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,930.04. The company has a market cap of $1,180.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Aegis boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

