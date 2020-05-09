Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PE. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 378.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $154,411,000 after buying an additional 6,458,383 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter worth $95,234,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter worth $53,372,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 6,671.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,611,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,376,000 after buying an additional 2,572,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,332,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 151.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

