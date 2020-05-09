4,149 Shares in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 526.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 46.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $136,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $35,022.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,912 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $149.02 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

