Janney Capital Management LLC Has $26.22 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,685 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.0% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $388.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

