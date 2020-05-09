Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 947 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 102.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,133.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,930.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,180.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

