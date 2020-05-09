Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 252.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,180.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,133.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,930.04.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
