Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 252.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,180.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,133.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,930.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

