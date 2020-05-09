Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Lanxess (ETR:LXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LXS. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.62 ($60.02).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €46.81 ($54.43) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.46. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a 52 week high of €64.58 ($75.09).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

