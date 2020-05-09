Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been given a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.62 ($60.02).

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €46.81 ($54.43) on Thursday. Lanxess has a 1 year low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a 1 year high of €64.58 ($75.09). The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.46.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

