Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €46.00 ($53.49) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LXS. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €51.62 ($60.02).

ETR LXS opened at €46.81 ($54.43) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.41. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a 52 week high of €64.58 ($75.09).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

