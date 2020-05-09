Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,104 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 26,770 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.49.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 224,950 shares of company stock worth $1,187,094. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

