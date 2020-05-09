Insider Buying: Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director Thomas J. Hollister purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $64,260.00.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.45). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2,093.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.