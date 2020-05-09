Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Goodrich Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Goodrich Petroleum.

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDP. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

GDP opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

