Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VNA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.80 ($69.53) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.91 ($63.85).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €48.60 ($56.51) on Thursday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a twelve month high of €54.48 ($63.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.65.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

