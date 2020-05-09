CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 976 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VAR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.78.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VAR opened at $118.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.22. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $150.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

