CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 888 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after buying an additional 250,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.99. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. S&P Equity Research dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

