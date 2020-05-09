Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 464,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,933,000 after buying an additional 24,905 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 82,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

