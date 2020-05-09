$0.86 EPS Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.85. Fabrinet reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.10 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

FN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.27. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 68.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 120.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

