Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Nutrien (TSE:NTR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$41.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$41.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$48.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.40.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of TSE:NTR opened at C$49.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$45.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.30. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$34.80 and a 52-week high of C$73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.