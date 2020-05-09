Morguard (TSE:MRC) PT Lowered to C$195.00

Morguard (TSE:MRC) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$225.00 to C$195.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Morguard from C$223.00 to C$180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MRC stock opened at C$145.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Morguard has a 52 week low of C$116.00 and a 52 week high of C$219.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$145.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$188.02.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported C$7.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$301.53 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Morguard will post 19.3500008 earnings per share for the current year.

Morguard Company Profile

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 21, 2019, the company owned a portfolio of 214 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 18,481 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

