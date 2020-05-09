Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $3.21 Million Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,934,000 after buying an additional 61,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,412,000 after buying an additional 237,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,756,000 after buying an additional 23,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $159,554,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,678,000 after buying an additional 36,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.13, for a total transaction of $120,282.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,860.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,170 shares of company stock worth $2,983,863. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.86.

MarketAxess stock opened at $484.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.34. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.83. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.12 and a fifty-two week high of $491.92.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

