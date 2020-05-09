Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,142 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTB. ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.95.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.66. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $174.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

