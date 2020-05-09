Baader Bank Analysts Give Lanxess (ETR:LXS) a €46.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LXS. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.62 ($60.02).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €46.81 ($54.43) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of €39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.17. Lanxess has a 52-week low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a 52-week high of €64.58 ($75.09).

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

