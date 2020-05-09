Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 135,519 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.55. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

