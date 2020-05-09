Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Lowered to C$1.25

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$1.40 to C$1.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.60% from the stock’s current price.

NVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$1.85 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. CSFB lowered shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.82.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

Shares of NVA opened at C$0.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. Nuvista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.93.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuvista Energy will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen acquired 24,000 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$110,000.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.