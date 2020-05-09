Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 4,913 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of A. O. Smith worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 60,099 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 75,650 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Boenning Scattergood raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of AOS opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.06. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $52.61.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

