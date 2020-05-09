Daniel Cho Purchases 5,909 Shares of Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) Stock

Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) Director Daniel Cho purchased 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $53,594.63.

Shares of PCB stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. Pacific City Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

PCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Pacific City Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific City Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pacific City Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Pacific City Financial by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Pacific City Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific City Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific City Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

About Pacific City Financial

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

