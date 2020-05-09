Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 305 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Toro by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Toro by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $64.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.54. Toro Co has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The business had revenue of $767.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Toro Co will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.