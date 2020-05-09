Baader Bank Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.85 ($34.70).

NOEJ stock opened at €21.72 ($25.26) on Wednesday. Norma Group has a 52-week low of €14.38 ($16.72) and a 52-week high of €42.86 ($49.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $692.05 million and a P/E ratio of 11.84.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

