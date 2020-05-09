Insider Selling: Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Insider Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $73,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,230.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FREQ stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $28.78.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREQ. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,812,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,289,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,662,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,383,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 148,249 shares in the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FREQ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Frequency Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

