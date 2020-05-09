Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €40.62 ($47.23).

ETR:SHL opened at €40.84 ($47.49) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a 52 week high of €45.20 ($52.56). The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion and a PE ratio of 26.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €36.88 and a 200-day moving average of €40.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

