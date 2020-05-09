Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €40.62 ($47.23).

ETR:SHL opened at €40.84 ($47.49) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a 52 week high of €45.20 ($52.56). The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion and a PE ratio of 26.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €36.88 and a 200-day moving average of €40.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Siemens Healthineers Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank
Siemens Healthineers Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.
Brokerages Expect KB Home to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share
Brokerages Expect KB Home to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share
Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc
Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc
Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 11,046 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 11,046 Shares of Johnson & Johnson


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report