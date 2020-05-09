Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 186.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2,093.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKL has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, CFO Carl M. Carlson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $27,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Hollister bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $64,260.00. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRKL opened at $9.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $732.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.79. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

