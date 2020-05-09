Brokerages Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.77. KB Home posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.73 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on KB Home to $40.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on KB Home from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.72.

NYSE:KBH opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.88. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 57,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 477.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,908,000 after buying an additional 1,083,552 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

